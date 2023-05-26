MIC Electronics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, down 23.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in March 2023 down 23.11% from Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 331.43% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2023 up 360.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

MIC Electronics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.20% over the last 12 months.