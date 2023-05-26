English
    MIC Electronics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, down 23.11% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in March 2023 down 23.11% from Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 331.43% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2023 up 360.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    MIC Electronics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.20% over the last 12 months.

    MIC Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.017.4014.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.017.4014.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.411.240.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.464.5612.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.65-0.84-1.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.951.67
    Depreciation0.540.670.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.471.162.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.87-0.34-1.22
    Other Income0.72-0.280.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.59-0.62-0.28
    Interest0.160.300.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.43-0.92-0.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.43-0.92-0.91
    Tax----0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.43-0.92-0.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.43-0.92-0.98
    Minority Interest-----0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.43-0.92-1.05
    Equity Share Capital44.2944.2944.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.04-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.04-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.04-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.04-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:17 pm