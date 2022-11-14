English
    Metroglobal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.31 crore, up 123% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metroglobal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.31 crore in September 2022 up 123% from Rs. 34.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2022 up 5.9% from Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2021.

    Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2021.

    Metroglobal shares closed at 91.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and 11.60% over the last 12 months.

    Metroglobal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.3142.0934.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.3142.0934.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.8031.5633.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.066.63-2.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.370.35
    Depreciation0.220.230.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.950.580.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.932.722.07
    Other Income4.422.822.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.345.545.05
    Interest0.080.130.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.265.414.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.265.414.94
    Tax0.931.120.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.334.303.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.334.303.98
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03-0.010.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.354.294.03
    Equity Share Capital12.3312.3312.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.173.483.27
    Diluted EPS9.173.483.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.173.483.27
    Diluted EPS9.173.483.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm