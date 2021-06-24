Mercator Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 97.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in March 2021 down 97.6% from Rs. 165.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.44 crore in March 2021 up 55.48% from Rs. 259.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.77 crore in March 2021 up 61.78% from Rs. 64.81 crore in March 2020.

Mercator shares closed at 1.90 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.95% returns over the last 6 months and 46.15% over the last 12 months.