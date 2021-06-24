Mercator Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 97.6% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mercator are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in March 2021 down 97.6% from Rs. 165.62 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.44 crore in March 2021 up 55.48% from Rs. 259.29 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.77 crore in March 2021 up 61.78% from Rs. 64.81 crore in March 2020.
Mercator shares closed at 1.90 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.95% returns over the last 6 months and 46.15% over the last 12 months.
|Mercator
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.97
|144.88
|165.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.97
|144.88
|165.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|129.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|7.50
|5.91
|Depreciation
|0.62
|14.22
|70.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.18
|117.67
|108.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.54
|5.49
|-149.25
|Other Income
|7.15
|6.75
|13.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.39
|12.24
|-135.64
|Interest
|80.73
|74.99
|72.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-106.12
|-62.75
|-207.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-47.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-106.12
|-62.75
|-255.05
|Tax
|9.44
|2.58
|0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-115.56
|-65.33
|-255.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-115.56
|-65.33
|-255.84
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|-7.10
|-3.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-115.44
|-72.43
|-259.29
|Equity Share Capital
|30.25
|30.25
|30.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.82
|-2.39
|-8.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.82
|-2.39
|-8.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.82
|-2.39
|-8.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.82
|-2.39
|-8.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited