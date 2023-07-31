English
    MCX India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.22 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.22 crore in June 2023 up 29.04% from Rs. 98.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.93 crore in June 2023 down 26.66% from Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.75 crore in June 2023 down 30.81% from Rs. 48.78 crore in June 2022.

    MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.41 in June 2022.

    MCX India shares closed at 1,670.50 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and 20.34% over the last 12 months.

    Multi Commodity Exchange of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.22114.4198.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.22114.4198.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6519.0818.51
    Depreciation3.985.515.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.8590.6341.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.74-0.8133.54
    Other Income21.0321.579.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7720.7643.29
    Interest0.060.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.7120.7043.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.7120.7043.23
    Tax5.788.5510.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.9312.1532.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.9312.1532.63
    Equity Share Capital51.0051.0051.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.702.396.41
    Diluted EPS4.702.396.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.702.396.41
    Diluted EPS4.702.396.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

