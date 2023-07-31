MCX India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.22 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.22 crore in June 2023 up 29.04% from Rs. 98.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.93 crore in June 2023 down 26.66% from Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.75 crore in June 2023 down 30.81% from Rs. 48.78 crore in June 2022.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.41 in June 2022.

MCX India shares closed at 1,670.50 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and 20.34% over the last 12 months.