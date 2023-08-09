English
    Mayur Uniquoter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.92 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.92 crore in June 2023 down 4.49% from Rs. 200.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.94 crore in June 2023 up 4.52% from Rs. 28.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.60 crore in June 2023 up 12.56% from Rs. 41.40 crore in June 2022.

    Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in June 2022.

    Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 514.00 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.92% returns over the last 6 months and 20.21% over the last 12 months.

    Mayur Uniquoters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.92198.80200.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations191.92198.80200.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.38123.86126.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.13-2.15-1.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.259.498.88
    Depreciation7.076.735.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8127.3730.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5433.4931.77
    Other Income8.001.674.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5335.1636.28
    Interest0.610.940.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.9334.2235.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.9334.2235.95
    Tax8.996.847.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.9427.3828.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.9427.3828.65
    Equity Share Capital21.9821.9821.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.816.236.50
    Diluted EPS6.816.236.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.816.236.50
    Diluted EPS6.816.236.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mayur Uniquoter #Mayur Uniquoters #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

