Mayur Uniquoter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.92 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.92 crore in June 2023 down 4.49% from Rs. 200.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.94 crore in June 2023 up 4.52% from Rs. 28.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.60 crore in June 2023 up 12.56% from Rs. 41.40 crore in June 2022.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in June 2022.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 514.00 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.92% returns over the last 6 months and 20.21% over the last 12 months.