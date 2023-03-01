Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 31.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 598.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 12.30 on February 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.88% returns over the last 6 months and 53.18% over the last 12 months.