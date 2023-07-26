Martin Burn Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 7.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 7.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 11.85% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 up 5.88% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 35.50 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.43% returns over the last 6 months and -11.25% over the last 12 months.