Market Creat standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.22 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.22 1.71 1.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.22 1.71 1.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.31 0.39 0.30 Depreciation 0.01 -0.02 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.94 1.37 0.99 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses -- -- -- P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.04 0.21 Other Income 0.23 0.11 0.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 0.07 0.70 Interest 0.34 0.54 0.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 -0.46 0.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.46 0.39 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.46 0.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.46 0.39 Equity Share Capital 10.50 10.50 5.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 -0.29 0.77 Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.29 0.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 -0.29 0.77 Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.29 0.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.15 Share Holding (%) -- -- 29.11 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.35 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 70.89