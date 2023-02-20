English
    Market Creat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 41.74% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 41.74% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 161.51% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    Market Creat shares closed at 9.01 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.87% over the last 12 months.

    Market Creators
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.141.501.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.141.501.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.310.34
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.930.931.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.250.12
    Other Income0.270.280.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.530.44
    Interest0.200.190.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.340.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.340.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.340.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.340.13
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.210.08
    Diluted EPS-0.050.210.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.210.08
    Diluted EPS-0.050.210.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm