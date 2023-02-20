Market Creat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 41.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 41.74% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 161.51% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Market Creat shares closed at 9.01 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.87% over the last 12 months.
|Market Creators
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.14
|1.50
|1.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.14
|1.50
|1.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.31
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|0.93
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.25
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.28
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.53
|0.44
|Interest
|0.20
|0.19
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.34
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.34
|0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.34
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.34
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
