    Marg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, up 3554.46% Y-o-Y

    March 15, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marg are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 up 3554.46% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 down 2316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Marg shares closed at 14.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Marg
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.931.661.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.931.661.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.06--0.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.181.780.69
    Depreciation3.953.934.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.585.251.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.84-9.30-5.48
    Other Income0.560.591.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.28-8.71-4.03
    Interest0.460.420.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.74-9.13-4.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.74-9.13-4.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.74-9.13-4.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.74-9.13-4.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.74-9.13-4.37
    Equity Share Capital50.8250.8250.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-3.21-0.82
    Diluted EPS-0.17-3.21-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-3.21-0.82
    Diluted EPS-0.17-3.21-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 15, 2023 08:44 am