Manali Petro Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore, up 101.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore in September 2021 up 101.19% from Rs. 216.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.28 crore in September 2021 up 464.92% from Rs. 20.76 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.84 crore in September 2021 up 289.35% from Rs. 42.08 crore in September 2020.

Manali Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2020.

Manali Petro shares closed at 118.70 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.41% returns over the last 6 months and 258.61% over the last 12 months.