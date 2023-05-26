Manaksia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore, up 145.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore in March 2023 up 145.81% from Rs. 24.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2023 up 46.23% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.58 crore in March 2023 up 88.6% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

Manaksia shares closed at 148.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 94.43% returns over the last 6 months and 106.05% over the last 12 months.