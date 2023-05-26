English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manaksia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore, up 145.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore in March 2023 up 145.81% from Rs. 24.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2023 up 46.23% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.58 crore in March 2023 up 88.6% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022.

    Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

    Manaksia shares closed at 148.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 94.43% returns over the last 6 months and 106.05% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.6231.3924.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.6231.3924.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.5330.1422.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-0.60-0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.170.901.13
    Depreciation0.040.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.920.971.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.03-0.08-0.30
    Other Income7.512.996.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.542.916.08
    Interest0.270.190.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.282.726.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.282.726.06
    Tax0.71-3.48-1.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.576.207.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.576.207.23
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.951.10
    Diluted EPS1.510.951.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.951.10
    Diluted EPS1.510.951.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:22 pm