Manaksia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 306.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2022 down 39.13% from Rs. 51.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.84 crore in December 2022 down 36.27% from Rs. 79.78 crore in December 2021.

Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2021.

Manaksia shares closed at 144.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.17% returns over the last 6 months and 89.13% over the last 12 months.