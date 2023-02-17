English
    Manaksia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 306.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2022 down 39.13% from Rs. 51.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.84 crore in December 2022 down 36.27% from Rs. 79.78 crore in December 2021.

    Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2021.

    Manaksia shares closed at 144.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.17% returns over the last 6 months and 89.13% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.41261.59306.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.41261.59306.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.40150.70158.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.4217.245.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.4212.6120.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1711.9512.37
    Depreciation5.725.946.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9541.6344.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3421.5357.80
    Other Income23.7818.1415.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1239.6773.19
    Interest4.583.942.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.5435.7370.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.5435.7370.35
    Tax8.7010.9020.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.8424.8449.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.8424.8449.88
    Minority Interest-0.76-0.231.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.0724.6051.05
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.743.757.79
    Diluted EPS4.743.757.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.743.757.79
    Diluted EPS4.743.757.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

