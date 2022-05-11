Manaksia Alumin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.70 crore, up 45.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.70 crore in March 2022 up 45.75% from Rs. 88.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 down 32.27% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2022 up 13.18% from Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2021.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2021.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 23.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)