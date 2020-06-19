Manaksia Alumin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore in March 2020 down 11.62% from Rs. 71.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2020 up 34.13% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2020 up 54.11% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2019.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 10.90 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 162.65% returns over the last 6 months and 89.57% over the last 12 months.