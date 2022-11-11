English
    Man Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.26 crore, up 62.23% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 401.26 crore in September 2022 up 62.23% from Rs. 247.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.28 crore in September 2022 down 52.15% from Rs. 111.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.59 crore in September 2022 down 57.92% from Rs. 253.29 crore in September 2021.

    Man Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in September 2021.

    Man Infra shares closed at 84.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.

    Man Infraconstruction
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations401.26351.97247.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations401.26351.97247.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.6690.0249.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.6060.30-23.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3117.3613.61
    Depreciation2.842.312.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses181.75117.57130.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.0964.4275.46
    Other Income12.668.06175.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.7572.48251.07
    Interest14.7614.5916.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.9957.89234.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax88.9957.89234.35
    Tax26.8514.2561.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.1443.65173.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.1443.65173.35
    Minority Interest-9.77-4.83-60.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.920.12-1.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.2838.94111.35
    Equity Share Capital74.2574.2549.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.054.50
    Diluted EPS1.431.054.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.054.50
    Diluted EPS1.431.054.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
