Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT seen up 33.3% YoY to Rs. 1,136.8 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,198.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra & Mahindra to report net profit at Rs. 1,136.8 crore up 33.3% year-on-year (up 1.4% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,198.6 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 41.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,034.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 03:58 pm

