Mah Seamless Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.63 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,114.63 1,148.08 946.79 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,114.63 1,148.08 946.79 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 663.85 796.22 716.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.51 -29.03 -72.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.62 23.70 18.88 Depreciation 26.65 26.33 26.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.91 176.06 146.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.09 154.80 112.07 Other Income 16.69 19.55 21.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.78 174.35 133.93 Interest 7.43 10.32 10.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.35 164.03 123.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 164.35 164.03 123.42 Tax 40.68 40.98 32.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.67 123.05 91.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.67 123.05 91.41 Equity Share Capital 67.00 33.50 33.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.23 18.37 13.64 Diluted EPS 9.23 18.37 13.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.23 18.37 13.64 Diluted EPS 9.23 18.37 13.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --