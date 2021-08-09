Ludlow Jute Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.64 crore, up 169.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.64 crore in June 2021 up 169.74% from Rs. 47.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021 up 187.62% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2021 up 806.78% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2020.

Ludlow Jute EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2020.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 90.10 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.86% returns over the last 6 months and 2.44% over the last 12 months.