App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech – execution record and bullish business outlook justifies price

We expect earnings growth in the twenties in the next couple of years. The price performance should track earnings traction hereon.

Madhuchanda Dey
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Infotech (LTIL) reported a strong June quarter with above-industry growth performance, improved operating margin and a bullish outlook on business The stock has outperformed benchmark indices recently, and at 18 times FY20 estimated earnings, is not cheap. Still, given its execution track record and bullish outlook on business, the stock merits attention.

LTIL1

Source: Company

Strong revenue performance

LTIL's quarterly revenue grew 3.5 percent to $319.9 million compared to the preceding quarter. In constant currency, the quarter-on-quarter growth was an impressive 5.1 percent and the year-on-year (YoY) growth was 22.9 percent. The management commentary suggests no signs of growth slowing down.

Among verticals, banking financial services, high-tech media and entertainment, retail & pharma and insurance, reported strong growth. The management mentioned that post-tax cuts in the US and the strength in the economy, North American financial services clients have started spending meaningfully on digital as they seek to transform their business. Data and compliance are important spend areas for banks.

related news

The subdued performance of manufacturing in the quarter was due to a higher base of the preceding quarter. LTI’s management expects the energy vertical to revive from the next quarter and the deal signed with Exxon in Q4 FY18 should help.

LTIL2

Source: Company

Digital is driving growth across sectors. For LTIL, digital grew almost double the company’s average at 43 percent and formed 34 percent of the total revenue. The company now has 150 customers using digital.

Margin outlook positive

LTIL reported 181 basis points sequential improvement in margin to 17.7 percent on the back of tailwinds from rupee depreciation that contributed close to 130 basis points. Operational improvement, better realisation and strong utilisation were positive contributors that were partially negated by visa costs. The company expects to maintain margin, going forward.

LTIL3 

Deal wins provide comfort

Deal wins remain healthy. In the June quarter, the company announced a large deal with a Global Fortune 100 consumer and pharmaceutical giant with a net-new deal value in excess of $50 million.

Client metrics was comforting with revenues from top 5, 10 and 20 clients growing sequentially by 7.6 percent, 5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The management mentioned that the nature of the deals are changing with shrinking of deal sizes as well as duration, but the pipeline remains extremely strong.

Robust growth outlook

The company sounded optimistic about the environment given its cutting-edge capabilities, next-generation delivery model and its domain focus. Revival in the global economy is also providing a tailwind.

LTIL4

While the stock has had a decent run-up and the multiples have re-rated, we expect earnings growth in the twenties in the next couple of years. The price performance should track earnings traction hereon. Rupee depreciation could be an additional tailwind. Investors should log on to this high visibility play.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #LTIL #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #stock recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.