Laxmi Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.01 crore, down 27.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 636.01 596.65 874.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 636.01 596.65 874.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 431.36 319.42 454.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.84 49.27 194.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.97 32.77 -46.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 27.77 28.47 29.98 Depreciation 18.42 16.62 11.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.45 143.51 140.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.15 6.60 90.47 Other Income 7.78 7.42 1.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.92 14.01 92.33 Interest 5.46 4.03 5.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.47 9.98 86.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 42.47 9.98 86.51 Tax 8.01 1.06 5.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.46 8.92 81.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.46 8.92 81.11 Equity Share Capital 53.03 53.03 52.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 0.34 3.08 Diluted EPS 1.28 0.33 3.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 0.34 3.08 Diluted EPS 1.28 0.33 3.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited