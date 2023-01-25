English
    Laxmi Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.01 crore, down 27.25% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 636.01 crore in December 2022 down 27.25% from Rs. 874.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2022 down 57.51% from Rs. 81.11 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2022 down 36.06% from Rs. 103.75 crore in December 2021.
    Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in December 2021.Laxmi Organic shares closed at 289.80 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -31.26% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations636.01596.65874.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations636.01596.65874.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials431.36319.42454.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.8449.27194.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.9732.77-46.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.7728.4729.98
    Depreciation18.4216.6211.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.45143.51140.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.156.6090.47
    Other Income7.787.421.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9214.0192.33
    Interest5.464.035.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.479.9886.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.479.9886.51
    Tax8.011.065.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.468.9281.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.468.9281.11
    Equity Share Capital53.0353.0352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.300.343.08
    Diluted EPS1.280.333.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.300.343.08
    Diluted EPS1.280.333.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
