Laurus Labs Q2 PAT may dip 46.7% YoY to Rs. 30 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Laurus Labs to report net profit at Rs. 30 crore down 46.7% year-on-year (up 57% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 550 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 17.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 90 crore.

