Lakshmi Machine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.04 crore, up 30.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.04 crore in March 2023 up 30.5% from Rs. 998.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.10 crore in March 2023 up 13.74% from Rs. 82.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.12 crore in March 2023 up 57.36% from Rs. 105.57 crore in March 2022.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 88.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 77.44 in March 2022.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 11,195.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 27.65% over the last 12 months.