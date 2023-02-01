English
    Lakshmi Machine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.58 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:Net Sales at Rs 1,221.58 crore in December 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 911.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.99 crore in December 2022 up 75.54% from Rs. 64.37 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.61 crore in December 2022 up 51.8% from Rs. 103.83 crore in December 2021.
    Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 105.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 60.25 in December 2021.Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 11,282.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.
    Lakshmi Machine Works
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,221.581,211.90911.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,221.581,211.90911.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials825.61786.14594.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.82-13.86-14.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.9398.7183.75
    Depreciation21.0218.5415.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses240.70220.90164.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.14101.4767.91
    Other Income32.4542.6220.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.59144.0988.66
    Interest----0.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax136.59144.0988.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax136.59144.0988.59
    Tax23.5939.7924.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.99104.3064.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.99104.3064.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.99104.3064.37
    Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS105.7797.6460.25
    Diluted EPS105.7797.6460.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS105.7797.6460.25
    Diluted EPS105.7797.6460.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited