you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kwality Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore, down 28.32% Y-o-Y

December 01, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kwality are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore in September 2021 down 28.32% from Rs. 25.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2021 up 52.19% from Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021 up 90.91% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2020.

Kwality
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations18.2310.5725.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.2310.5725.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.994.0619.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.050.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.511.481.60
Depreciation2.832.807.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.924.167.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.24-1.99-10.96
Other Income0.090.030.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.15-1.96-10.91
Interest3.793.733.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.94-5.69-14.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.94-5.69-14.53
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.94-5.69-14.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.94-5.69-14.53
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.94-5.69-14.53
Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.28-0.24-0.60
Diluted EPS-0.28-0.24-0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.28-0.24-0.60
Diluted EPS-0.28-0.24-0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 1, 2021 09:00 am

