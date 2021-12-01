Kwality Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore, down 28.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore in September 2021 down 28.32% from Rs. 25.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2021 up 52.19% from Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021 up 90.91% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2020.

Kwality shares closed at 2.20 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)