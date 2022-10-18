Kshitij Polylin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore in September 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 46.59% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 down 13.86% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Kshitij Polylin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Kshitij Polylin shares closed at 197.60 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 456.62% returns over the last 12 months.