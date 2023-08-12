Kshitij Polylin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in June 2023 up 27.94% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 1068.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 102.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Kshitij Polylin shares closed at 6.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -81.87% returns over the last 6 months and -41.58% over the last 12 months.