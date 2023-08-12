English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kshitij Polylin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kshitij Polyline are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in June 2023 up 27.94% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 1068.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 102.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Kshitij Polylin shares closed at 6.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -81.87% returns over the last 6 months and -41.58% over the last 12 months.

    Kshitij Polyline
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.169.617.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.169.617.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.116.264.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.340.31
    Power & Fuel0.250.300.19
    Employees Cost1.391.321.22
    Depreciation0.230.290.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.510.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.600.53
    Other Income0.070.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.640.55
    Interest0.430.270.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.680.380.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.680.380.13
    Tax0.020.090.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.700.290.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.700.290.07
    Equity Share Capital10.1310.1310.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8.048.748.36
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.280.07
    Diluted EPS-0.140.280.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.280.07
    Diluted EPS-0.140.280.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kshitij Polylin #Kshitij Polyline #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!