KSE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.37 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 424.37 395.48 409.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 424.37 395.48 409.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 354.16 335.52 344.38 Purchase of Traded Goods 35.03 28.55 28.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.07 -6.22 -2.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.36 15.91 14.43 Depreciation 1.02 1.27 0.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.22 26.60 27.72 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.36 -6.15 -3.51 Other Income 1.31 1.98 0.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 -4.17 -2.55 Interest 0.53 0.52 0.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.58 -4.69 -3.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.58 -4.69 -3.07 Tax -0.53 -1.09 -0.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.05 -3.59 -2.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.05 -3.59 -2.30 Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.29 -11.23 -7.20 Diluted EPS -3.29 -11.23 -7.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.29 -11.23 -7.20 Diluted EPS -3.29 -11.23 -7.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited