    KSE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.37 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:Net Sales at Rs 424.37 crore in June 2023 up 3.57% from Rs. 409.75 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 54.31% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 98.17% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022.KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
    KSE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations424.37395.48409.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations424.37395.48409.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.16335.52344.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0328.5528.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.07-6.22-2.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3615.9114.43
    Depreciation1.021.270.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.2226.6027.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.36-6.15-3.51
    Other Income1.311.980.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.05-4.17-2.55
    Interest0.530.520.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.58-4.69-3.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.58-4.69-3.07
    Tax-0.53-1.09-0.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.05-3.59-2.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.05-3.59-2.30
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.29-11.23-7.20
    Diluted EPS-3.29-11.23-7.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.29-11.23-7.20
    Diluted EPS-3.29-11.23-7.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

