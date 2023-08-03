KSB Pumps Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore, up 31.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore in June 2023 up 31.87% from Rs. 448.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.80 crore in June 2023 up 32.49% from Rs. 47.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.30 crore in June 2023 up 25.23% from Rs. 74.50 crore in June 2022.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 18.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.62 in June 2022.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,301.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.24% returns over the last 6 months and 47.60% over the last 12 months.