Kotyark Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore, up 97.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore in December 2021 up 97.66% from Rs. 24.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021 up 2282.82% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021 up 1750% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Kotyark Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.

Kotyark Ind shares closed at 329.80 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)