    Kopran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.23 crore, up 24.68% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kopran are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.23 crore in March 2023 up 24.68% from Rs. 64.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2023 up 5.36% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022.

    Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2022.

    Kopran shares closed at 142.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and -34.35% over the last 12 months.

    Kopran
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.2367.9664.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.2367.9664.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.3939.7237.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.511.781.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.182.383.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.676.185.23
    Depreciation1.091.121.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1211.8110.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.284.985.62
    Other Income2.071.162.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.356.147.90
    Interest0.840.720.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.515.427.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.515.427.10
    Tax1.991.382.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.524.044.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.524.044.77
    Equity Share Capital48.2148.2148.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.140.841.08
    Diluted EPS1.140.841.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.140.841.08
    Diluted EPS1.140.841.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:45 am