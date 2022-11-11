English
    Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore, down 59.41% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore in September 2022 down 59.41% from Rs. 303.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2022 down 149.66% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 84.8% from Rs. 58.43 crore in September 2021.

    Kolte-Patil shares closed at 323.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.68% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.

    Kolte-Patil Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.31200.11303.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.31200.11303.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--112.61220.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5519.6516.96
    Depreciation3.112.642.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.3420.9613.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.6944.2550.19
    Other Income14.464.265.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7748.5155.87
    Interest11.488.3712.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.7140.1443.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.7140.1443.86
    Tax0.6813.8123.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.3926.3320.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.3926.3320.49
    Minority Interest-1.91-4.79-2.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.49-0.31-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.7921.2317.70
    Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.152.792.33
    Diluted EPS-1.152.792.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.152.792.33
    Diluted EPS-1.152.792.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

