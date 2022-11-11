Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore, down 59.41% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore in September 2022 down 59.41% from Rs. 303.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2022 down 149.66% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 84.8% from Rs. 58.43 crore in September 2021.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 323.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.68% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.31
|200.11
|303.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.31
|200.11
|303.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|112.61
|220.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.55
|19.65
|16.96
|Depreciation
|3.11
|2.64
|2.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.34
|20.96
|13.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.69
|44.25
|50.19
|Other Income
|14.46
|4.26
|5.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.77
|48.51
|55.87
|Interest
|11.48
|8.37
|12.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.71
|40.14
|43.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.71
|40.14
|43.86
|Tax
|0.68
|13.81
|23.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.39
|26.33
|20.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.39
|26.33
|20.49
|Minority Interest
|-1.91
|-4.79
|-2.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.49
|-0.31
|-0.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.79
|21.23
|17.70
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|76.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|2.79
|2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|2.79
|2.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|2.79
|2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|2.79
|2.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited