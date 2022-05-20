Kitex Garments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.55 crore, up 126.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.55 crore in March 2022 up 126.97% from Rs. 111.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.34 crore in March 2022 up 355.82% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.83 crore in March 2022 up 211.31% from Rs. 22.11 crore in March 2021.

Kitex Garments EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2021.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 259.20 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.00% returns over the last 6 months and 144.18% over the last 12 months.