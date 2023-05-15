English
    Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 990.98 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 990.98 crore in March 2023 up 10.04% from Rs. 900.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.85 crore in March 2023 up 25.42% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.26 crore in March 2023 up 33.17% from Rs. 121.09 crore in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.70 in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 458.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 120.68% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations990.981,075.09900.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations990.981,075.09900.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials611.20664.14562.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.97-6.5411.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.1836.1237.57
    Depreciation27.8126.4523.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.57197.62177.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.19157.3088.64
    Other Income3.263.279.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.45160.5797.71
    Interest23.2422.0312.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.21138.5485.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.21138.5485.52
    Tax28.3635.5420.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.85103.0065.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.85103.0065.26
    Equity Share Capital69.4869.4469.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,548.871,501.441,266.71
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.897.424.70
    Diluted EPS5.847.374.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.897.424.70
    Diluted EPS5.847.374.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Ferro #Kirloskar Ferrous Industries #Results #Steel - Pig Iron
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:31 am