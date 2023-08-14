Kilitch Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.12 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.12 crore in June 2023 up 32.06% from Rs. 23.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2023 up 38.96% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2023 up 37.61% from Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2022.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 190.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.34% returns over the last 6 months and 17.86% over the last 12 months.