Kilburn Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2020 down 21.02% from Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020 down 86% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

Kilburn Chem shares closed at 8.67 on May 11, 2020 (BSE)