Kellton Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.62 crore, up 39.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.62 crore in March 2023 up 39.21% from Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 84.57% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2023 down 22.65% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2022.

Kellton Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 69.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.98% over the last 12 months.