English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KDDL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.24 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:Net Sales at Rs 299.24 crore in March 2023 up 32.47% from Rs. 225.90 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2023 up 67.29% from Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.24 crore in March 2023 up 45.85% from Rs. 33.76 crore in March 2022.
    KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.59 in March 2022.KDDL shares closed at 1,123.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 62.09% over the last 12 months.
    KDDL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.24312.81225.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations299.24312.81225.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.9422.2617.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods163.87168.39121.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.83-11.79-10.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.6137.6832.91
    Depreciation13.3312.4711.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.6240.3533.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7043.4519.13
    Other Income7.214.232.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9147.6822.06
    Interest6.295.916.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.6241.7715.62
    Exceptional Items0.21----
    P/L Before Tax29.8341.7715.62
    Tax8.5710.984.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.2630.7911.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.2630.7911.12
    Minority Interest-5.10-8.04-1.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.080.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.1622.839.66
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7117.927.59
    Diluted EPS12.7117.927.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7117.927.59
    Diluted EPS12.7117.927.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KDDL #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:47 pm