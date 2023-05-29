KDDL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.24 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:Net Sales at Rs 299.24 crore in March 2023 up 32.47% from Rs. 225.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2023 up 67.29% from Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.24 crore in March 2023 up 45.85% from Rs. 33.76 crore in March 2022.
KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.59 in March 2022.
|KDDL shares closed at 1,123.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 62.09% over the last 12 months.
|KDDL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|299.24
|312.81
|225.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|299.24
|312.81
|225.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.94
|22.26
|17.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|163.87
|168.39
|121.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.83
|-11.79
|-10.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.61
|37.68
|32.91
|Depreciation
|13.33
|12.47
|11.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.62
|40.35
|33.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.70
|43.45
|19.13
|Other Income
|7.21
|4.23
|2.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.91
|47.68
|22.06
|Interest
|6.29
|5.91
|6.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.62
|41.77
|15.62
|Exceptional Items
|0.21
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.83
|41.77
|15.62
|Tax
|8.57
|10.98
|4.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.26
|30.79
|11.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.26
|30.79
|11.12
|Minority Interest
|-5.10
|-8.04
|-1.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.08
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16.16
|22.83
|9.66
|Equity Share Capital
|12.54
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.71
|17.92
|7.59
|Diluted EPS
|12.71
|17.92
|7.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.71
|17.92
|7.59
|Diluted EPS
|12.71
|17.92
|7.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited