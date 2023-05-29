KDDL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.24 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 299.24 312.81 225.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 299.24 312.81 225.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 22.94 22.26 17.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 163.87 168.39 121.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.83 -11.79 -10.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.61 37.68 32.91 Depreciation 13.33 12.47 11.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 41.62 40.35 33.75 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.70 43.45 19.13 Other Income 7.21 4.23 2.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.91 47.68 22.06 Interest 6.29 5.91 6.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.62 41.77 15.62 Exceptional Items 0.21 -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.83 41.77 15.62 Tax 8.57 10.98 4.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.26 30.79 11.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.26 30.79 11.12 Minority Interest -5.10 -8.04 -1.50 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.08 0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.16 22.83 9.66 Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.74 12.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.71 17.92 7.59 Diluted EPS 12.71 17.92 7.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.71 17.92 7.59 Diluted EPS 12.71 17.92 7.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited