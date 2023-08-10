KCP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 436.50 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 436.50 448.10 431.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 436.50 448.10 431.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 91.75 81.06 82.91 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.31 23.47 -1.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.90 21.45 22.45 Depreciation 16.53 16.65 16.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 315.49 310.39 323.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.87 -4.92 -12.11 Other Income 3.23 35.90 4.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.64 30.99 -7.65 Interest 7.29 7.54 7.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.93 23.45 -15.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -12.93 23.45 -15.32 Tax -3.83 8.70 -5.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.10 14.75 -9.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.10 14.75 -9.96 Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 1.14 -0.77 Diluted EPS -0.71 1.14 -0.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 1.14 -0.77 Diluted EPS -0.71 1.14 -0.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited