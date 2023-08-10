English
    KCP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 436.50 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP are:Net Sales at Rs 436.50 crore in June 2023 up 1.16% from Rs. 431.51 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2023 up 8.61% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2023 up 27.67% from Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2022.KCP shares closed at 124.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.14% returns over the last 6 months and 17.31% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations436.50448.10431.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations436.50448.10431.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.7581.0682.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.3123.47-1.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.9021.4522.45
    Depreciation16.5316.6516.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses315.49310.39323.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.87-4.92-12.11
    Other Income3.2335.904.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.6430.99-7.65
    Interest7.297.547.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.9323.45-15.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.9323.45-15.32
    Tax-3.838.70-5.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.1014.75-9.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.1014.75-9.96
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.711.14-0.77
    Diluted EPS-0.711.14-0.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.711.14-0.77
    Diluted EPS-0.711.14-0.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:22 pm

