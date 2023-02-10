KCP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP are:
Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore in December 2022 up 0.95% from Rs. 388.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2022 down 145.15% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2021.
KCP shares closed at 102.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.31% over the last 12 months.
|KCP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|392.59
|399.90
|388.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|392.59
|399.90
|388.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.08
|73.91
|75.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.17
|18.45
|-5.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.19
|21.99
|21.43
|Depreciation
|16.79
|16.64
|16.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|293.35
|298.46
|251.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.66
|-29.56
|30.07
|Other Income
|4.83
|4.39
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.17
|-25.17
|31.69
|Interest
|8.11
|9.23
|8.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-34.40
|23.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.93
|-34.40
|23.53
|Tax
|2.86
|-11.86
|6.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.80
|-22.53
|17.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.80
|-22.53
|17.26
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-1.75
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-1.75
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-1.75
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-1.75
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited