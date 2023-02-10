English
    KCP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 392.59 crore in December 2022 up 0.95% from Rs. 388.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2022 down 145.15% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2021.

    KCP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations392.59399.90388.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations392.59399.90388.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.0873.9175.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.1718.45-5.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1921.9921.43
    Depreciation16.7916.6416.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses293.35298.46251.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.66-29.5630.07
    Other Income4.834.391.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.17-25.1731.69
    Interest8.119.238.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.93-34.4023.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.93-34.4023.53
    Tax2.86-11.866.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.80-22.5317.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.80-22.5317.26
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-1.751.34
    Diluted EPS-0.60-1.751.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-1.751.34
    Diluted EPS-0.60-1.751.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
