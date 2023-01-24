Kaveri Seed Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.49 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:Net Sales at Rs 123.49 crore in December 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 102.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.54 crore in December 2022 up 313.24% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.95 crore in December 2022 up 169.47% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021.
Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 6.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2021.
|Kaveri Seed shares closed at 512.35 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -6.80% over the last 12 months.
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.49
|84.49
|102.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.49
|84.49
|102.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|115.51
|108.93
|102.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-55.28
|-72.04
|-58.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.32
|16.77
|22.64
|Depreciation
|5.01
|4.75
|5.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.52
|27.18
|27.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.40
|-1.10
|3.63
|Other Income
|32.54
|8.02
|7.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.94
|6.92
|11.02
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.88
|6.86
|11.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.88
|6.86
|11.00
|Tax
|1.34
|4.13
|1.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|37.54
|2.72
|9.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|37.54
|2.72
|9.08
|Equity Share Capital
|11.18
|11.66
|11.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.57
|0.46
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|6.57
|0.46
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.57
|0.46
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|6.57
|0.46
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited