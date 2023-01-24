Kaveri Seed Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.49 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 123.49 84.49 102.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 123.49 84.49 102.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 115.51 108.93 102.03 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.28 -72.04 -58.72 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 22.32 16.77 22.64 Depreciation 5.01 4.75 5.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.52 27.18 27.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.40 -1.10 3.63 Other Income 32.54 8.02 7.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.94 6.92 11.02 Interest 0.06 0.06 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.88 6.86 11.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.88 6.86 11.00 Tax 1.34 4.13 1.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.54 2.72 9.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.54 2.72 9.08 Equity Share Capital 11.18 11.66 11.66 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.57 0.46 2.11 Diluted EPS 6.57 0.46 2.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.57 0.46 2.11 Diluted EPS 6.57 0.46 2.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited