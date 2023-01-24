Kaveri Seed Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.00 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.24% from Rs. 126.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.09 crore in December 2022 up 398.33% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2022 up 219.65% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2021.

