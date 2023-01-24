English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaveri Seed Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.00 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.24% from Rs. 126.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.09 crore in December 2022 up 398.33% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2022 up 219.65% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

    Kaveri Seed Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.00167.08126.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.00167.08126.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.36113.85108.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.58-8.70-47.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3720.4226.34
    Depreciation5.285.025.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6032.9731.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.973.521.94
    Other Income31.987.496.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.9511.018.69
    Interest0.060.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.8810.958.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.8810.958.66
    Tax1.735.491.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.155.467.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.155.467.05
    Minority Interest-0.06-0.160.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.095.307.64
    Equity Share Capital11.1811.6611.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.420.281.91
    Diluted EPS7.420.281.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.420.281.91
    Diluted EPS7.420.281.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited