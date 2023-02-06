Kanishk Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanishk Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 79.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 106.94% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 105.47% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.
Kanishk Steel shares closed at 37.75 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.77% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.23
|104.07
|79.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.23
|104.07
|79.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.02
|69.18
|69.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|7.74
|1.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.75
|13.19
|-11.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|0.74
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.08
|11.54
|13.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|1.38
|4.82
|Other Income
|0.10
|11.50
|3.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|12.88
|7.88
|Interest
|0.55
|0.17
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|12.71
|7.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|12.71
|7.65
|Tax
|-0.80
|1.62
|0.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|11.10
|6.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|11.10
|6.97
|Equity Share Capital
|28.47
|28.47
|28.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|3.90
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|3.90
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|3.90
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|3.90
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited