    Kanishk Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanishk Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 79.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 106.94% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 105.47% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

    Kanishk Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.23104.0779.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.23104.0779.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.0269.1869.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.307.741.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.7513.19-11.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.120.740.83
    Depreciation0.290.290.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0811.5413.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.841.384.82
    Other Income0.1011.503.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.7412.887.88
    Interest0.550.170.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.2912.717.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.2912.717.65
    Tax-0.801.620.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.4811.106.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.4811.106.97
    Equity Share Capital28.4728.4728.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.173.902.45
    Diluted EPS-0.173.902.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.173.902.45
    Diluted EPS-0.173.902.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
