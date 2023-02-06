Kanishk Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 79.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 106.94% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 105.47% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

Kanishk Steel shares closed at 37.75 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.77% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.