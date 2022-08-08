Kalyani Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 492.93 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 492.93 crore in June 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 389.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.63 crore in June 2022 down 66.21% from Rs. 69.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.58 crore in June 2022 down 54.84% from Rs. 107.57 crore in June 2021.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.02 in June 2021.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 298.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.34% returns over the last 6 months and -31.17% over the last 12 months.