Kalyani Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.42 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.42 crore in March 2023 down 2.99% from Rs. 66.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 0.59% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2023 up 29.17% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

Kalyani Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 266.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 56.03% over the last 12 months.