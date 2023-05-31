English
    Kalyani Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.42 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.42 crore in March 2023 down 2.99% from Rs. 66.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 0.59% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2023 up 29.17% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

    Kalyani Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

    Kalyani Forge shares closed at 266.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 56.03% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyani Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.4270.0866.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.4270.0866.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.0240.7733.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.74-2.111.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.509.858.93
    Depreciation2.502.653.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3415.6818.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.803.240.93
    Other Income1.901.360.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.704.601.76
    Interest0.981.101.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.713.500.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.713.500.69
    Tax1.950.72-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.762.770.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.762.770.76
    Equity Share Capital3.643.643.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.097.632.09
    Diluted EPS2.097.632.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.097.632.09
    Diluted EPS2.097.632.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023