Kakatiya Cement standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 16.57 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.57 6.64 46.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.57 6.64 46.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.46 29.26 2.93 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.58 -27.96 18.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.34 4.63 4.04 Depreciation 0.78 0.60 0.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.73 10.43 13.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.16 -10.31 6.78 Other Income 2.92 7.32 2.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -2.99 9.26 Interest 1.43 0.38 0.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.67 -3.37 8.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.67 -3.37 8.64 Tax -0.01 -4.28 1.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.66 0.91 6.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.66 0.91 6.95 Equity Share Capital 7.77 7.77 7.77 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.14 1.17 8.96 Diluted EPS -2.14 1.17 8.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.14 1.17 8.96 Diluted EPS -2.14 1.17 8.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited