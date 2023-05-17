English
    Jyoti Resins Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.08 crore, up 13.25% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.08 crore in March 2023 up 13.25% from Rs. 57.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2023 up 69.37% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.12 crore in March 2023 up 83.49% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

    Jyoti Resins EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.30 in March 2022.

    Jyoti Resins shares closed at 1,587.40 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.23% returns over the last 6 months and 132.57% over the last 12 months.

    Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.0866.6157.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.0866.6157.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2727.7537.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.307.11-2.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.304.843.93
    Depreciation0.400.350.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8310.5811.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9715.987.37
    Other Income1.750.171.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7216.159.14
    Interest0.03--0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6916.159.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.6916.159.12
    Tax4.974.002.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.7212.156.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.7212.156.92
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7710.1217.30
    Diluted EPS9.7710.1217.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7710.1217.30
    Diluted EPS9.7710.1217.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:15 pm