Jyoti Resins Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.08 crore, up 13.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.08 crore in March 2023 up 13.25% from Rs. 57.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2023 up 69.37% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.12 crore in March 2023 up 83.49% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

Jyoti Resins EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.30 in March 2022.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 1,587.40 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.23% returns over the last 6 months and 132.57% over the last 12 months.