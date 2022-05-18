Jyoti Resins Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.46 crore, up 60.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.46 crore in March 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 35.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2022 up 163.34% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022 up 115.97% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 17.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in March 2021.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 2,150.00 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 170.85% returns over the last 6 months and 250.99% over the last 12 months.