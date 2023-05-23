JTEKT India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 537.17 crore, up 12.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.17 crore in March 2023 up 12.66% from Rs. 476.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.89 crore in March 2023 up 87.57% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2023 up 21.55% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

JTEKT India shares closed at 124.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 64.89% over the last 12 months.