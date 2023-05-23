English
    JTEKT India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 537.17 crore, up 12.66% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 537.17 crore in March 2023 up 12.66% from Rs. 476.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.89 crore in March 2023 up 87.57% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2023 up 21.55% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022.

    JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

    JTEKT India shares closed at 124.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 64.89% over the last 12 months.

    JTEKT India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations537.17477.38476.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations537.17477.38476.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials373.22353.83345.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.652.865.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.79-5.281.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.1449.8046.78
    Depreciation17.7517.6815.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.2141.7840.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4116.7021.75
    Other Income1.671.762.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0818.4723.91
    Interest1.211.061.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.8617.4122.75
    Exceptional Items-----5.24
    P/L Before Tax28.8617.4117.51
    Tax4.974.004.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.8913.4012.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.8913.4012.74
    Equity Share Capital24.4524.4524.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.550.52
    Diluted EPS0.980.550.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.550.52
    Diluted EPS0.980.550.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:21 am