JTEKT India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.03 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:Net Sales at Rs 471.03 crore in December 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 412.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.63% from Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.12 crore in December 2022 up 1.57% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2021.
JTEKT India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.
|JTEKT India shares closed at 137.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.04% returns over the last 6 months and 60.41% over the last 12 months.
|JTEKT India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|471.03
|570.99
|412.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|471.03
|570.99
|412.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|340.22
|409.99
|288.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.28
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.32
|-2.68
|-4.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.70
|56.24
|51.96
|Depreciation
|19.09
|17.76
|17.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.09
|49.09
|39.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.24
|40.32
|19.88
|Other Income
|1.79
|2.11
|2.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.03
|42.43
|22.24
|Interest
|1.06
|1.24
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.96
|41.19
|21.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.96
|41.19
|21.41
|Tax
|4.67
|11.10
|5.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.29
|30.09
|15.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.29
|30.09
|15.85
|Minority Interest
|-0.90
|-2.31
|-1.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.39
|27.77
|14.48
|Equity Share Capital
|24.45
|24.45
|24.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|1.14
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|1.14
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|1.14
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|1.14
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited