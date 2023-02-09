English
    JTEKT India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.03 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:Net Sales at Rs 471.03 crore in December 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 412.67 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.63% from Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.12 crore in December 2022 up 1.57% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2021.
    JTEKT India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.JTEKT India shares closed at 137.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.04% returns over the last 6 months and 60.41% over the last 12 months.
    JTEKT India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations471.03570.99412.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations471.03570.99412.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials340.22409.99288.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.280.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.32-2.68-4.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.7056.2451.96
    Depreciation19.0917.7617.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0949.0939.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2440.3219.88
    Other Income1.792.112.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0342.4322.24
    Interest1.061.240.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9641.1921.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.9641.1921.41
    Tax4.6711.105.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2930.0915.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2930.0915.85
    Minority Interest-0.90-2.31-1.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.3927.7714.48
    Equity Share Capital24.4524.4524.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.591.140.59
    Diluted EPS0.591.140.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.591.140.59
    Diluted EPS0.591.140.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
